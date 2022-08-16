Fishing dynamites seized in Jolo

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao - The police seized explosives for fishing found in an abandoned house in Jolo town in Sulu Monday.

In a report to the headquarters here of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Major Annidul Sali, chief of the Jolo municipal police, said the fishing dynamites were found in a shanty in Sitio Barberohan in Barangay Busbus.

The dynamites can also be used for terror attacks if rigged with improvised blasting mechanisms that can be detonated from a distance using mobile phones.

Sali said they immediately deactivated the explosives for illegal blast fishing after residents reported having seen two, filled with highly-combustible ammonium nitrate as blasting powder, in an abandoned shelter in a seaside village in Sitio Barberohan in Barangay Busbus, not too distant from the Jolo town proper.

Sali said efforts to identify the owner of the confiscated explosives are now underway.