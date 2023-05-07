  Sunday May, 07 2023 12:02:35 PM

Five fall in separate Central Mindanao drug stings

Local News • 10:45 AM Sun May 7, 2023
By: 
John M. Unson
The three drug peddlers entrapped in Kidapawan by PDEA-12 agents are now detained. (From PDEA-12)

COTABATO CITY --- A drug den operator and four other dealers, two of them linked to the Dawlah Islamiya, fell in separate entrapment operations here and in Kidapawan City Friday from between late Thursday and early Friday.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency 12 is now in custody of suspects Richard Cañedo Aguanta, Danny Mark Apsay Torrejas and Mark Allister Ponce Embalzado, arrested after selling P68,000 worth of shabu to non-uniformed agents in a tradeoff in Barangay Nuangan in Kidapawan City.

Aguanta owned a small drug den in Barangay Nuangan, according to Aileen Lovitos, the regional director of PDEA-12.

Two other shabu peddlers, Tho Biwang and Muhajer Kadon Makalunos, were entrapped at the Cotabato City plaza several hours later by personnel of the City Police Precinct 1 led by Major John Vincent Bravo.

The duo was immediately cuffed after selling P204,000 worth of shabu to plainclothes operatives of the City Police Precinct 1 and members of different units under the Cotabato City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Biwang is from Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte while Makalunos hails from Talitay, Maguindanao del Sur.

Relatives of Biwang and Makalunos have confirmed that they shared fractions of their earnings from selling shabu to the Dawlah Islamiya and the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters.

