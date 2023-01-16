Five more Abu Sayyaf terrorists surrender in Basilan

COTABATO CITY ---- Five more members of the Abu Sayyaf terror group surrendered to authorities in Basilan Saturday.

In a statement Sunday, the office of Brig. Gen. John Guyguyon, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. said the five terrorists yielded through the intercession of the Army’s 64th Infantry Battalion, the Basilan Provincial Police Office and local officials led by Gov. Jim Salliman.

Guyguyon said officials of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade also helped convince Farhat Kang Palluh, Amil Palluh, Merham Hasalal Palluh, Basri Tukul and Omar Hajubain to return to the fold of law.

They turned in three assault rifles, improvised explosive devices and components for home-made bombs before they pledged allegiance to the government during a simple surrender rite in Ungkaya Pukan town in Basilan on Saturday.

More than 300 Abu Sayyaf gunmen in Basilan have surrendered in batches in the past seven years.

Guyguyon said different line agencies and the office of Salliman, now a third term governor, are to cooperate in reintroducing the five Abu Sayyaf members into the local communities.