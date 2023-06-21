Flashfloods devastate `rice granary' of Cotabato province

KIDAPAWAN CITY - No fewer than 3,000 families in Kabacan, Cotabato relocated to higher grounds after rivers crisscrossing the municipality overflowed following heavy downpours Tuesday, inundating villages.

Worst hit by the flashflood are dwelling enclaves around the campus of the state-run University of Southern Mindanao, not too distant from the town proper of Kabacan.

Kabacan is touted as the "rice granary" of Cotabato for being the top producer of rice from among all 17 towns in the province.

Flood-stricken residents were rescued before dawn Wednesday by emergency responders from the local government unit of Kabacan and the Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Kabacan Mayor Evangeline Pascua Guzman told reporters their municipal calamity response contingent and relief workers from the office of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza are now attending to the needs of evacuees.

Kabacan is traversed by large rivers that springs from upland towns in the adjoining Bukidnon and Cotabato provinces and drains at the nearby 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta.

“There was recurring heavy rains around in mountain ranges not too far from Kabacan before these floodwaters spread around, Guzman told reporters.

Floodwaters from around the USM campus had spread through rice fields along the sides of the Cotabato-Kidapawan Highway and in nearby Barangay Kayaga by noontime Wednesday.

The Cotabato provincial government had assured to augment the relief supplies of the Kabacan LGU for the flood victims.