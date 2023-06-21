  Wednesday Jun, 21 2023 07:28:03 PM

Flashfloods devastate `rice granary' of Cotabato province

Local News • 14:30 PM Wed Jun 21, 2023
56
By: 
John M. Unson
Worst hit by the flashflood are villages near a campus of a state-run university in Kabacan.  (John Unson)

KIDAPAWAN CITY - No fewer than 3,000 families in Kabacan, Cotabato relocated to higher grounds after rivers crisscrossing the municipality overflowed following heavy downpours Tuesday, inundating villages.

Worst hit by the flashflood are dwelling enclaves around the campus of the state-run University of Southern Mindanao, not too distant from the town proper of Kabacan.

Kabacan is touted as the "rice granary" of Cotabato for being the top producer of rice from among all 17 towns in the province.

Flood-stricken residents were rescued before dawn Wednesday by emergency responders from the local government unit of Kabacan and the Cotabato Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Kabacan Mayor Evangeline Pascua Guzman told reporters their municipal calamity response contingent and relief workers from the office of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza are now attending to the needs of evacuees.

Kabacan is traversed by large rivers that springs from upland towns in the adjoining Bukidnon and Cotabato provinces and drains at the nearby 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta.

“There was recurring heavy rains around in mountain ranges not too far from Kabacan before these floodwaters spread around, Guzman told reporters.  

Floodwaters from around the USM campus had spread through rice fields along the sides of the Cotabato-Kidapawan Highway and in nearby Barangay Kayaga by noontime Wednesday.  

The Cotabato provincial government had assured to augment the relief supplies of the Kabacan LGU for the flood victims. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Flashfloods devastate `rice granary' of Cotabato province

KIDAPAWAN CITY - No fewer than 3,000 families in Kabacan, Cotabato relocated to higher grounds after rivers crisscrossing the municipality...

Kakaibang garland, ibinigay ng tita sa pamangkin sa Matalam, North Cotabato

MATALAM, North Cotabato - Bilang regalo ng tita sa pamangkin na nag-moving up sa Notre Dame of Matalam, binigyan niya ito ng garland na yari sa tig-...

Lamitan City progressing says mayor in state-of-city report 

COTABATO CITY - The Lamitan City government is confident it can achieve its 2022-2005 peace, security and economic goals with the support of its...

MILF infighting leaves 3 dead in Maguindanao Sur

AMPATUAN, Maguindanao Sur  – Fighting erupted anew between members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) in remote villages here Tuesday...

BTA okays bill transferring BARMM seat to Parang, MagNorte

COTABATO CITY ― The Bangsamoro Parliament has approved BTA Bill No. 43 on its third and final reading, authorizing the relocation of the government...