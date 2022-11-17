Flashfloods hit Sarangani, General Santos City

KORONADAL CITY - Thousands were affected by flashfloods that swept parts of Sarangani province and General Santos City Thursday following heavy downpours in mountain ranges around.

Floodwaters inundated stretches of a highway in Buayan area at the border of General Santos City and Alabel town in Sarangani, stranding hundreds of motorists and commuters.

The local government units in General Santos City and in Alabel have dispatched emergency responders to the flooded areas.

A number of riverside villages in Malungon, Sarangani also got inundated, local officials told reporters Thursday.

Local government units in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte also reported the rise of the level of water in the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta.

The Liguasan Delta is a catch basin for more than a dozen large rivers that spring from hinterlands in Bukidnon, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

There have been recurring heavy downpours in the five provinces since late Wednesday.