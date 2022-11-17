  Thursday Nov, 17 2022 05:42:00 PM

Flashfloods hit Sarangani, General Santos City

Local News • 17:00 PM Thu Nov 17, 2022
16
By: 
John M. Unson
 Emergency responders have been deployed in flooded areas. (From Joy Sunga) 

KORONADAL CITY - Thousands were affected by flashfloods that swept parts of Sarangani province and General Santos City Thursday following heavy downpours in mountain ranges around.

Floodwaters inundated stretches of a highway in Buayan area at the border of General Santos City and Alabel town in Sarangani, stranding hundreds of motorists and commuters.

The local government units in General Santos City and in Alabel have dispatched emergency responders to the flooded areas.

A number of riverside villages in Malungon, Sarangani also got inundated, local officials told reporters Thursday.

Local government units in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte also reported the rise of the level of water in the 220,000-hectare Liguasan Delta. 

The Liguasan Delta is a catch basin for more than a dozen large rivers that spring from hinterlands in Bukidnon, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces.

There have been recurring heavy downpours in the five provinces since late Wednesday. 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

BARMM says storm-wracked areas fixed by early 2023

COTABATO CITY - The Bangsamoro government is targeting the full rehabilitation of victims of the Tropical Storm Paeng and reconstruction of...

Flashfloods hit Sarangani, General Santos City

KORONADAL CITY - Thousands were affected by flashfloods that swept parts of Sarangani province and General Santos City Thursday following heavy...

5 peddlers nabbed in 2 drug busts

COTABATO CITY - Authorities entrapped five drug dealers, two of them with links to the Dawlah Islamiya group, in separate operations Tuesday...

LPA off GenSan unlikely to develop into tropical cyclone

MANILA – The low pressure area (LPA) that the weather bureau has been monitoring is less likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, a...

Klase suspendido sa ilang lugar sa South at North Cotabato dahil sa malakas na ulan

KORONADAL CITY - DAHIL SA MALAKAS NA BUHOS NG ULAN SA South Cotabato at Koronadal City, idineklara ni City Mayor Eliordo Ogena ang suspension of...