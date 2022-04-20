  Wednesday Apr, 20 2022 03:22:37 PM

Flood victims in Salibo town gets relief support

By: 
John M. Unson
Thousands benefited from Tuesday’s relief mission in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao. (Jen Tan Sia)

COTABATO CITY --- Flood-stricken families in 17 barangays in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao received Tuesday relief supplies from the Philippine National Red Cross and Bangsamoro government.

A total of 2,600 families from 17 barangays in Datu Salibo ---Pagatin, Sambulawan, Butilen, Buayan, Tee, Andavit, Pandi, Penditen, Liong, Dado, Alonganen, Kalipapa, Duaminanga, Masigay, Magaslong, Balanaken and Damabalas --- benefited from the joint mission of the PNRC and the Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi).

The READi emergency response outfit of the Bangsamoro government is operating under the supervision of Naguib Sinarimbo, the region’s local government minister.

Local officials told reporters Wednesday they are thankful to the PNRC and READi for extending relief support to 2,600 families in villages hit by flashfloods spawned by last week’s heavy rains.

Datu Salibo is close to swamps and rivers that connect to the Liguasan Delta that overflow during the rainy days, causing inundation of barangays nearby. )

 

 

