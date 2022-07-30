Flooded NoCot town placed under state of calamity

KABACAN, North Cotabato —The town government here has placed the entire municipality under a state of calamity as floods caused by inclement weather damaged PHP13 million worth of crops.

David Don Saure, the municipal disaster risk reduction management officer, said the declaration was based on the resolution submitted by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (MDRRMC).

The series of flash floods brought by the rainy season has spoiled PHP13.6 million worth of valuable crops in several low-lying villages here.

Based on data, 424 hectares of rice fields of 383 farmers were damaged by floods.

“It also forced some 2,117 families to temporarily vacate their houses and find shelter at the evacuation center for safety,” Saure said.

The affected villages include Cuyapon, Lower Paatan, Magatos, Kilagasan, Bannawag and Kayaga.

Saure assured that the LGU has enough disaster funds to provide for the necessities of families affected and interventions for farmers to overcome their financial losses.

“We have coordinated with the Department of Agriculture to assess these farmers and to give appropriate assistance,” he said.

The mayor is also set to meet the affected families and residents in flood-prone areas to discuss their possible proposed relocations. (PNA)