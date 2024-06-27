Floods, landslides hit Sultan Kudarat upland village, affect 6 families

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – The municipal disaster responders in Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat have evacuated six families following flash floods and landslides that hit Barangay Masiag on Wednesday (June 26) morning following a heavy downpour.

Hern Aries Galve, Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Committee (BDRRMC) chair, said several houses have tilted due to soil erosion.

Galve said affected families are now temporarily housed in the village center.

Galve appealed to residents to immediately move to safer grounds during heavy downpours to prevent accidents.

Sultan Kudarat has been experiencing moderate to heavy downpours the past few days brought about by mild weather disturbances.