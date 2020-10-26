Floods submerge Cotabato City's low lying communities

COTABATO CITY – At least 10 villages in the city have been underwater due to heavy down pour Sunday, the city disaster office today said.

The Cotabato City disaster risk reduction and management council, reported that among the flooded areas are those sitting beside the city’s tributataries and Rio Grande de Mindanao.

These are Rosary Heights 8, Barangays Tamontaka 1,2, 3, 4 and 5, Rosary Heights 3, 5 and 7, Barangay Poblacion Mother, Poblacion 1, 2, 3, 8 and 9, Rosary Heights 3, 6 and 7.

Cotabato City Mayor Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi has ordered the distribution of relief goods to affected families.

Rey Ridao of the city disaster risk reduction and management council said relief goods had been served as of Sunday.