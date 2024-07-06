  Saturday Jul, 06 2024 03:27:57 AM

Floods submerge Datu Salibo villages

Climate Change/Environment • 20:15 PM Fri Jul 5, 2024
Edwin O. Fernandez
Images courtesy of Barangay Poblacion, Datu Salibo, Maguindanao Sur and MP Atty. Sittie Fahanie Uy-Oyod, MBA.

DATU SALIBO, Maguindanao Sur - Barangay Poblacion workers reached out to Purok Salvo, Purok Tahimik and Market Site B for crucial data gathering following floods that submerged Datu Salibo and Datu Piang towns in Maguindanao del Sur.

A village workers said based on the gathered data "we found out that 250 households were affected," she said.

"Together, let's ensure every affected family receives the support they need," she added as listing of flood victims has been intensified to ensure all victims get aid from the govenrment.

Across the province, disaster officials said about 123 villages have been affected by floods brought about by light but continuous rains spawned by easterlies and inter-tropical convergence zone affecting Mindanao.

Photos show village workers braved the hip-level flood water to reach to affected families.

