Focus on defeating the Armed Group - Army Chief

Mindanao Armed Conflict • 09:45 AM Thu Oct 28, 2021
Philippine Army news release
Army chief Lt. Gen. Andres Centino during his "Talk to the Troops" of 6th ID.

FORT BONIFACIO, Metro Manila – During his visit to the 6th Infantry Division and its operationally controlled units in Central Mindanao on October 26 and 27, the Commanding General, Philippine Army (CGPA) Lt. Gen. Andres Centino reiterated his guidance to all units to utilize Army's resources on defeating the Armed Group.

In his "Talk to Troops," the CGPA emphasized the need for the Philippine Army to manage its limited resources to achieve an optimum result.

"To be effective and efficient, we should be clear on our priorities so that the way we utilize our resources will also reflect on the organization's intent and unity of purpose," said Lt. Gen. Centino.

"As soldiers, our expertise is warfighting, and with the limited time we have before the end of the President's term, we need to focus on defeating the armed component of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG) and other peace spoilers," the CGPA added.

The Commanding General also emphasized that the Army supports the National Task Force to end Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) and the whole-of-nation approach of the government to end the communist insurgency before the President's term ends in 2022. The NTF-ELCAC facilitates the delivery of government services and programs to uplift the well-being of the people and shield them from enemy propaganda.

"Remember that we have the full support of the Commander-in-Chief, and we are poised to end the insurgency and local armed conflicts in the country. Let us be victorious and sustain our gains amidst the prevailing challenges," Lt. Gen. Centino concluded. #

