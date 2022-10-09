Foiled De Lima hostage taking attempt: 3 detainees at PNP custodial center killed after escape try

MANILA – Three persons under police custody (PUPCs), including one who held former Senator Leila de Lima hostage, were killed following their attempt to escape from the custodial center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Sunday.

In a radio interview, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. Azurin identified the PUPCs as Arnel Cabintoy, Feliciano Sulayao and Abduljihad Susukan.

According to the report, Cpl. Roger Agustin was delivering food at maximum compound at 6:30 a.m. when the three detainees grabbed and stabbed him on the head and body.

Pat. Lorenz Matias saw the commotion from the tower, prompting him to immediately respond and open fire that hit Cabintoy and Susukan.

PNP Public Information Office Chief Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba said Sulayao was able to run away and went to the maximum compound’s building where he held de Lima hostage.

He said members of the Special Action Force immediately responded to the incident and negotiated with Sulayao but to no avail.

Alba said since the situation was escalating, the tactical team engaged Sulayao and he was neutralized, ending the escape attempt at 7:18 a.m.

Azurin said Agustin is currently in a critical condition while another PUPC was also wounded.

He said the detainees had planned the escape attempt as they used an “improvised knife.”

“Definitely, ganun po ang nangyari kasi yun nga hong ginamit na parang knife is improvised. Kaya nga sabi ko po sa ating camp commander icheck na maigi na. We should not give any room or chance sa mga prisoner na nandun na makagawa ng mga improvised na it would hurt people gaya yung nangyari sa ating pulis (that’s what happened because the knife they used is improvised. I told our camp commander to be strict. We should not give any room or chance for the prisoners to make things that would hurt people like what happened to our police officer),” he said.

Azurin ordered for the in-depth investigation of the attempted escape of three PUPCs.

Alba said de Lima is now safe while the injured police officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Three PUPCs were all neutralized and SOCO is now at the scene of the incident,” Alba said. “Tension inside the detention facility has been defused and the situation has returned to normal while investigation is ongoing to review the security protocols inside the PNP Custodial.”

Alba said the three killed PUPCs have pending criminal cases for murder, kidnapping and illegal detention.

Susukan is an Abu Sayyaf leader involved in the abduction of foreigners in Mindanao and other crimes. He was arrested in Davao on Aug. 13, 2020.

Cabintoy and Sulayao were alleged members of Dawlah Islamiya terrorist group under Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, who were arrested in Quezon City in 2019. (PNA)