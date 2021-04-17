Foreign terrorist, 2 ASG members neutralized; high-powered firearms seized in Sulu clash

ZAMBOANGA CITY - A foreign terrorist and two Abu Sayyaf Group members were neutralized by the troops in Sulu on Friday evening.

According to WestMinCom Commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., the neutralized foreign terrorist was identified as a certain Yusop, one of the five remaining foreign terrorists monitored in Sulu.

“He is the stepson of Abduramil, an Egyptian national who was neutralized by the military in Indanan, Sulu last November 2019, and son of Reda Mohammad Mahmud, a.k.a. Sitti Aiza, an Egyptian national who perpetrated a suicide bombing attack at the KM3 Detachment still in Indanan on September 2019,” said Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr.

Meanwhile, the two slain Abu Sayyaf Group members were identified as Abu Khattab Jundullah, a.k.a. Saddam, brother of the late Daulah Islamiyah/Abu Sayyaf Group member Midi Alih who was killed in Sulare Island; and a.k.a. Akram, one of the trusted followers of Mundi.

Saddam was also known as one of the trained bomb-makers in Sulu and Basilan along with Mundi Sawadjaan

Based on the report from the ground, troops of the 4th Light Reaction Company were conducting focused military operations when they encountered an undetermined number of Abu Sayyaf Group members under Mundi Sawadjaan in Barangay Igasan, municipality of Patikul at around 10:45 in the evening, April 16, 2021.

A firefight ensued which lasted for about ten minutes after which the enemies scampered in different directions.

“Reinforcements were immediately deployed to conduct blocking and pursuit operations in the possible enemy withdrawal routes,” said Col. Benjamin Batara, Commander of the 1102nd Infantry Brigade.

While scouring the encounter site, operating troops recovered the dead bodies of three slain terrorists. The cadavers were brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista in Barangay Busbus, Jolo, Sulu for proper disposition.

Also recovered were three high-powered firearms with scope (one M653, one M203, and one R4), eight long and one short steel magazine, 85 rounds of M16 ammunition, one round of M203 ammunition, two bandoliers, and enemy personal belongings.

“We are utilizing all our air, naval, and ground assets to conduct all-out offensives against the remaining foreign terrorists and Abu Sayyaf Group members in our area of operation,” said Maj. Gen. William Gonzales, Commander of the Joint Task Force Sulu.

“We also coordinated with the local leaders to ensure the safety of the people,” Maj. Gen. Gonzales added.

Overall, from January 2021 to date, Joint Task Force Sulu has neutralized a total of 70 ASG members 7 of which were apprehended, 60 surrendered, and three were killed.

“I commend the troops of the Joint Task Force Sulu under Maj. Gen. Gonzales for your laudable operational accomplishments,” said Lt. Gen. Vinluan, Jr.

“These successes are attributable to the intensified conduct of intelligence operations, the quick action of our ground troops, and the cooperation of the local government and the people,” the commander added.

Troops continue to scour the area and pursue the enemies.