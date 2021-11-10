  Wednesday Nov, 10 2021 04:19:06 AM

Former Cotabato City Councilor Linda U. Ampatuan dies

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 19:00 PM Tue Nov 9, 2021
39
By: 
DXMS Radyo Bida Cotabato
Photo grab from FB post of MP Ali B. Sangki.

COTABATO CITY – Another brilliant Moro leader have gone to the life beyond.

In his FB post, former Cotabato City Councilor Bruce Matabalao said another gem of Cotabato City and Maguindanao in the person of Linda Untal Ampatuan has peacefully returned to her Creator.

The late councilor was known for her feisty, no non-sense presence and discourse in the city’s Sangguniang Panglungsod.

Matabalao said Councilor Ampatuan lived a life of service for others until her final retirement from politics a few years ago.

She was a delegate to the Constitutional Convention in 1971 and the first regional director of the Civil Service Commission in Region 12.

She was an undefeated city councilor of Cotabato City.

Four days earlier, former Rep. Didagen Dilangalen of Maguindanao and Cotabato City also passed away.

