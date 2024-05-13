Former illegal drug law offender, rearrested in Tawi-Tawi

COTABATO CITY - A recidivist illegal drug offender was again arrested after selling Shabu to a PDEA agent who posed as a poseur buyer during a buy-bust operation in the vicinity of Barangay Poblacion Bongao, Tawitawi, on May 10, 2024.

Seized and recovered pieces of evidence were one piece of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet of methamphetamine hydrochloride, or Shabu, weighing MOL 50 grams with a standard drug price of ₱340,000.00, buy-bust money, and custody released order.

The apprehended suspect was identified as Sibal A. Sampang, also known as Kim, a 22-year-old male, married, who is now under the custody of Bongao MPS while awaiting an inquest proceeding for violation of RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect was previously arrested for violation of RA 9165 in 2022 and was released after he served his jail term in September 2023 in Bongao, Tawitawi.

The said operation was jointly supported by Naval Intelligence and Security Group Western Mindanao (NISGWM), 51st Special Action Company PNP Special Action Force (51st SAC PNP SAF), Naval Special Operations Unit 1 (NAVSOU 1), and Tactical Operation Group Sulu Tawi-Tawi (TOG SULTAW) with the operational support of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 14, Tawi-Tawi Police Provincial Office, Bongao MPS, Provincial Sub Station Tawi-Tawi, and NICA BARMM.