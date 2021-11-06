Former Maguindanao Rep. Didagen Dilangalen dies

COTABATO CITY – A Maguindanao lawmaker has passed away Saturday morning, his daughter said in her social media account.

Former Rep. Didagen “Digs” Dilangalen who represended Maguindanao fist congressional district with Cotabato City for nine years died at about 8:40 a.m., his daughter Bai Donna Dilangalen said on her Facebook page.

"My father has already passed away at around 8:38 in the morning. We sincerely ask for your prayers in this trying time," she said.

There was no mention of what causes his death.

Dilangalen was congressman from 1995 to 2004. He also served as representative of the now defunct Shariff Kabunsuan province from 2007 to 2010.

He served as spokesperson of former Pres. Joseph Estrada. His wife Zeny Dilangalen also serve as congresswoman of Maguindanao and Cotabato City.

Bai Dona, a lawyer, is running in next year's national and local elections under the KBL party for the congressional district her parents once served.

In 2004, he ran for senator but failed to make it.