Former MinDA Sec. now senatorial aspirant Manny P. donates "manok Pinoy" to Marines

Local News • 17:30 PM Mon Jan 24, 2022
Edwin O. Fernandez/Manny Piñol

War against poverty!

Fighting Marines Distribute

Manok Pinoy, Giant Bamboo

Marine troops today arrived in my farm on board two military trucks to get breeding materials of my Manok Pinoy for distribution to Iranun farming families in Buldon, Maguindanao.

The 10th Marine Brigade under Brig. Gen. Jonas Lumawag is a recipient of a grant program initiated by Support Our Troops, Inc., a foundation headed by Anna Parreño, wife of former Marines Commandant, Gen. Alvin Parreño.

Last year, Support Our Troops asked me to support the program by providing 1,000 Manok Pinoy breeders and planting materials of Giant Bamboo and Abuyog Sweet Jackfruit.

Gen. Lumawag decided to turn over the project to a village in Buldon town which used to be part of the vast Camp Abubakar, the main redoubt of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Late last year, I joined the Marines and the SOT, Inc. in turning over the Giant Bamboos and Jackfruit seeings to Mayor Abolais Manalao of Buldon.

