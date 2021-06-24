Former Pres. Noynoy Aquino, dead at 61

MANILA -- Former President Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino III died on Thursday morning, June 24. He was 61.

"PNoy RIP (rest in peace). [He] was rushed to hospital early this morning and passed after efforts to revive failed. Please pray for him. Salamat (Thank you)," Former Interior Sec. Mar Roxas said in a statement.

Aquino, the 15th president, the son of democracy icons Ninoy and Cory Aquino, died this morning. He was rushed at the Capitol Medical Center in Quezon City, according to Philippine Star broadsheet.

Aquino was elected the 15th president of the Philippines on June 30, 2010, succeeding Gloria Macapagal Arroyo. He mounted his candidacy shortly after the death of his mother in 2009.

Running on a “Daang Matuwid” platform, he vowed an administration that would eradicate corruption, pull more Filipinos out of poverty, and ensure transparency in governance.

Aquino’s legacy lies on the improvements in the country’s economy. It was also during his term that then Chief Justice Renato Corona was impeached.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has tendered military honors for its former commander in chief.