Foundation donates 20 oxygen tanks to South Cotabato PDRRMO

KORONADAL CITY ---- The South Cotabato provincial government received 20 oxygen tanks each from the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc. as capacity-building support to boost its emergency response capability.

Rolly Doane Aquino, acting Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said Saturday South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo is grateful to Atong Ang, president of the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc. and its executive director, the lawyer Caroline Cruz, for facilitating the donation.

The provincial government received the provisions last September 23, according to Aquino.

The South Cotabato provincial government had earlier procured ambulances for the PDRRMO’s calamity and disaster response operation and anti-COVID-19 initiatives.

Aquino had quoted Tamayo as saying that the 20 tanks of oxygen provided by the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc. could help save lives of South Cotabato residents who would need emergency medical intervention from the PDRRMO.