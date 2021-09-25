  Saturday Sep, 25 2021 02:42:22 PM

Foundation donates 20 oxygen tanks to South Cotabato PDRRMO

Local News • 10:00 AM Sat Sep 25, 2021
49
By: 
John M. Unson
The new oxygen tanks and accessories arrived at the South Cotabato provincial capitol last September 23. (From Rolly Doane Aquino)

KORONADAL CITY ---- The South Cotabato provincial government received 20 oxygen tanks each from the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc.  as capacity-building support to boost its emergency response capability.

Rolly Doane Aquino, acting Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said Saturday South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo is grateful to Atong Ang, president of the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc. and its executive director, the lawyer Caroline Cruz, for facilitating the donation.

The provincial government received the provisions last September 23, according to Aquino.

The South Cotabato provincial government had earlier procured ambulances for the PDRRMO’s calamity and disaster response operation and anti-COVID-19 initiatives.

Aquino had quoted Tamayo as saying that the 20 tanks of oxygen provided by the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc. could help save lives of South Cotabato residents who would need emergency medical intervention from the PDRRMO.

 

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Foundation donates 20 oxygen tanks to South Cotabato PDRRMO

KORONADAL CITY ---- The South Cotabato provincial government received 20 oxygen tanks each from the Pitmaster Foundation, Inc.  as capacity-...

14 die in Region 12 due to COVID-19, new cases of 308, recoveries of 412

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 24, 2021 (6:00 PM) THREE-HUNDRED-EIGHT (308) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-TWELVE...

Ebrahim on the success of transition extension bills: 'Isantabi na ang politika, Bangsamoro muna'

COTABATO CITY – For Bangsamoro Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim, the passage of the Bangsamoro transition extension bills in the House of Representatives...

Cotabato Llight announces power interruption for Sept. 26, Sunday

COTABATO CITY - The Cotabato Light and Power Company today announces power interruption for Sunday, Sept. 26, that  will affect part of the city...

Duterte inaugurates Sultan Kudarat prov'l hospital

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat - President Rodrigo Roa Duterte today led the inauguration and unveiling of marker of the new Sultan Kudarat Provincial...