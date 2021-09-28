  Tuesday Sep, 28 2021 09:34:22 PM

Four in a car faints due to excessive Freon inhalation

Local News • 15:30 PM Tue Sep 28, 2021
85
By: 
John M. Unson
 The victims were found unconscious in their car. (Handout photo, Naz Buisan, via John Unson)

COTABATO CITY --- Four persons nearly died of prolonged Freon refrigerant inhalation due to a defective car air-conditioner in a peculiar incident Monday in Montawal town in Maguindanao.

The spouses Jayson and Vanessa Escaner and their companions, Mary Jane Barcenilla and Juanito Tolmia, were found unconscious inside a red Toyota Vios car, bearing license plates POH 407, along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Tunggol, Montawal.

Investigators found that Escaner, who was driving the car, managed to pull over while he and his companions fainted one after another.

They were resuscitated by attending physicians in a hospital in Kabacan town in North Cotabato where members of the local police and emergency responders from the Montawal Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, or MDRRMO.

Balumol Cadiding of Montawal’s MDRRMO said Tuesday all four have been pronounced out of danger by attending doctors on Tuesday afternoon.

Freon inhalation can cause asphyxia, or respiratory arrest.

The victims, all residents of Barangay Anonang in Midsayap town in North Cotabato, were en route to Tacurong City to attend a family gathering when they passed out while motoring through Datu Montawal, located in the second district of Maguindanao.

 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

20 die due to COVID 19 complications in Soccsksargen region

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of September 28, 2021 (6:00pm) THREE-HUNDRED-FORTY-THREE (343) NEW CONFIRMED CASES FOUR-HUNDRED-...

Cotelco announces power interruption for Oct. 1, Friday

To our valued Member-Consumer- Owners, we will have a SCHEDULED power interruption on the date and affected areas, to wit: WHEN: >>...

Bishop to voters: ‘Our choice reflects our values’

A Catholic bishop called on voters in next year’s elections to vote responsibly, saying that how they vote reveals who they are. Bishop Jose...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Sept. 28, 2021)

HEADLINES 1   TACURONG City Councilor na positibo sa COVID-19 antigen test, sumakabilang buhay  2   7-MONTH OLD na batang...

"Albularyo," 68, shot dead in Cotabato City

COTABATO CITY - For still unknown reason, unidentified gunman shot dead a quack doctor in Barangay Rosary Heights 10, Cotabato City Tuesday morning...