Frontliner nurse nabbed for peddling shabu
By:
John M. Unson
NORTH COTABATO --- The police confiscated 33 sachets of shabu from a frontliner nurse who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap town Tuesday.
Julius Cesar Dadero Duque, a nurse in the local government unit of Midsayap, is now detained.
He was arrested after selling 33 sachets of shabu to a non-uniformed member of the Midsayap municipal police during a tradeoff Tuesday.
He was entrapped by policemen led by Lt. Col. John Calinga in Barangay Poblacion 6 in Midsayap, located in the first district of North Cotabato.
Calinga said Duque is a nurse assigned in a COVID-19 isolation facility of the Midsayap LGU.
Calinga said they will prosecute Duque for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.