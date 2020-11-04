Frontliner nurse nabbed for peddling shabu

NORTH COTABATO --- The police confiscated 33 sachets of shabu from a frontliner nurse who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap town Tuesday.

Julius Cesar Dadero Duque, a nurse in the local government unit of Midsayap, is now detained.

He was arrested after selling 33 sachets of shabu to a non-uniformed member of the Midsayap municipal police during a tradeoff Tuesday.

He was entrapped by policemen led by Lt. Col. John Calinga in Barangay Poblacion 6 in Midsayap, located in the first district of North Cotabato.

Calinga said Duque is a nurse assigned in a COVID-19 isolation facility of the Midsayap LGU.

Calinga said they will prosecute Duque for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.