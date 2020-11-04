  Wednesday Nov, 04 2020 06:31:13 PM

Frontliner nurse nabbed for peddling shabu

HEALTH • 11:45 AM Wed Nov 4, 2020
34
By: 
John M. Unson
Image from google and for illustration only

NORTH COTABATO --- The police confiscated 33 sachets of shabu from a frontliner  nurse who fell in an entrapment operation in Midsayap town Tuesday.

Julius Cesar Dadero Duque, a nurse in the local government unit of Midsayap, is now detained.

He was arrested after selling 33 sachets of shabu to a non-uniformed member of the Midsayap municipal police during a tradeoff Tuesday.

He was entrapped by policemen led by Lt. Col. John Calinga in Barangay Poblacion 6 in Midsayap, located in the first district of North Cotabato.

Calinga said Duque is a nurse assigned in a COVID-19 isolation facility of the Midsayap LGU.

Calinga said they will prosecute Duque for violation of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

