COTABATO CITY – Oil companies today announced the pump prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene will increase by nearly P3 per liter starting Tuesday, Jan. 24.

The price adjustment was due to what the industry players call as movement of fuel prices in the world market.

They said the price of gasoline will go up by P2.80 per liter while diesel with have a P2.25 per liter increase.

Kerosene is about P2.40 per liter