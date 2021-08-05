Fugitive pusher yields P680-K shabu in GenSan drug bust

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police operatives arrested a fugitive drug pusher from North Cotabato and recovered around PHP680,000 worth of suspected shabu in an entrapment in a village here on Tuesday night.

Lt. Clarizel Perez, the spokesperson of the city police office, identified the suspect as Tony Mamintal, 39, of Sitio Posaka, Barangay Kapinpilan in Midsayap town, North Cotabato, and tagged as a “big-time” drug pusher.

She said the suspect was nabbed by elements from the city police and Police Regional Office-12 drug enforcement group in a buy-bust around 10 p.m. along El Marow Road, Habitat Phase B in Barangay San Isidro.

During the transaction, she said Mamintal sold two medium-sized packs of suspected shabu using a PHP200,000 “boodle money” to an undercover operative who posed as a buyer.