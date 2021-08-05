  Thursday Aug, 05 2021 01:03:34 AM

Fugitive pusher yields P680-K shabu in GenSan drug bust

Local News • 19:15 PM Wed Aug 4, 2021
84
By: 
PNA

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police operatives arrested a fugitive drug pusher from North Cotabato and recovered around PHP680,000 worth of suspected shabu in an entrapment in a village here on Tuesday night.

Lt. Clarizel Perez, the spokesperson of the city police office, identified the suspect as Tony Mamintal, 39, of Sitio Posaka, Barangay Kapinpilan in Midsayap town, North Cotabato, and tagged as a “big-time” drug pusher.

She said the suspect was nabbed by elements from the city police and Police Regional Office-12 drug enforcement group in a buy-bust around 10 p.m. along El Marow Road, Habitat Phase B in Barangay San Isidro.

During the transaction, she said Mamintal sold two medium-sized packs of suspected shabu using a PHP200,000 “boodle money” to an undercover operative who posed as a buyer.

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Cotabato City registers 12 new COVID-19, no death

Cotabato City COVID-19 Tracker as of August 4, 2021 184 active cases, 12 new infections, four recover with zero death  

Fugitive pusher yields P680-K shabu in GenSan drug bust

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Police operatives arrested a fugitive drug pusher from North Cotabato and recovered around PHP680,000 worth of...

DOH-12 records 244 new COVID infections

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 4, 2021 (6:00pm) TWO-HUNDRED-FORTY-FOUR (244) NEW CONFIRMED CASES ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY (...

NDBC BIDA BALITA (Aug. 4, 2021)

HEADLINES: 1    KARAGDAGANG SUPPLY ng vaccines, dumating para sa Region 12 at Kidapawan City 2    Ika-6 na...

BARMM housing project in Wao, LDS nears completion

COTABATO CITY – Fifty core shelter units intended for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in  Marawi City and indigent families in Barangay Bo-...