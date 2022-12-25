  Sunday Dec, 25 2022 06:53:12 PM

Funds for Sitangkai public market released

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 18:00 PM Sun Dec 25, 2022
19
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez

COTABATO CITY - Even on Christmas Day, supposedly a holiday, the Minister of the Interior and Local Government, Atty Naguib G Sinarimbo, has released today the 50 percent of the funding for the construction of a public market in Sitangkai, Tawi Tawi.

Sitangkai is one of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM's) most remote municipalities, with residents living on stilts near the Malaysian and Indonesian borders.

The public market's design will adapt to this environment, Sinarimbo said in a statement.

He said the construction of the public market is one of the MILG's infrastructure support projects under the Local Government Facilities Development (LGFD) Program, which is part of the Chief Minister's 12-point priority agenda, which aims to improve government service delivery and bring the government closer to the people.

