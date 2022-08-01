FVR dies at 94

MANILA – Former president Fidel V. Ramos has died at the age of 94.

Ramos’ family has yet to release a statement as of posting time.

The Office of the Press Secretary expressed condolences to the family of Ramos, the country’s 12 Chief Executive from 1992 to 1998.

“It is with great sorrow that we learn of the passing of former President Fidel V. Ramos. He leaves behind a colorful legacy and a secure place in history for his participation in the great changes of our country, both as military officer and chief executive. We deeply condole with his family, friends, classmates and associates and keep him in our prayers,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) also mourned Ramos’ passing.

“The nation lost a great leader. We are one with our fellow countrymen in expressing our deepest condolences to the family of the former president,” Brig. Gen. Roderick Alba, PNP public information office chief, said in another statement.

Alba said Ramos will be remembered for his “valuable contribution into improving the lives of the Filipinos.”

“More than being a military leader and a government official, he served as a good example to humanity through his incomparable wisdom and deeds,” he added

"Fidel Valdez Ramox was a dedicated statesman and a friend of the EU (European Union) under whose term the EU-Philippines relations deepened. FVR was a pillar of democracy and peacebuilding and an icon of the EDSA power revolution,” posted the European Union in the Philippines on Facebook.

On March 18, the FVR Legacy Initiative launched the planned virtual library in celebration of Ramos’ 94th birthday.

Some Cabinet officials of the Ramos administration gave a preview of the online “FVR Presidential Library”, the first and only online presidential library so far in the country.

The virtual library will serve as a repository of FVR lectures and addresses, books, photographs, key memorabilia, and documents.

During his first years as president, he addressed the power shortage he inherited from the previous administration. He also resuscitated the economy by inviting foreign companies to invest in the Philippines.

It was during his incumbency that the Philippine government signed the historic peace agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front on Sept. 2, 1996.

Prior to the presidency, Ramos was the chief of then-Philippine Constabulary, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Secretary of the National Defense.

Popularly known as “FVR”, he was born in Lingayen, Pangasinan on March 18, 1928. (PNA)