Galvez tests positive for Covid-19

MANILA – National Task Force Against Covid-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on Sunday announced he has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is the first time he contracted Covid-19 despite being always out since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 as President Rodrigo Duterte tasked him to lead the country’s Covid-19 response.

In a statement, he said he tested positive for Covid-19 after undergoing his weekly reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction test on Sunday.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms but remain in high spirits. Members of my immediate family and I are fully vaccinated and have received the booster shot. All of us are under isolation,” said Galvez, who is also Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity.

He apologized to those he came in close contact with over the last five to seven days, urging them to have themselves tested and observe their conditions.

Galvez will continue monitoring the peace processes and vaccination efforts despite being under isolation. At the same, he encouraged the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I encourage the unvaccinated to get the Covid-19 jab as soon as possible and those eligible to take their first and second booster doses. Keep well and stay safe,” he added.

In January this year, Galvez underwent isolation after 15 members of his staff tested positive for Covid-19.

He is primarily responsible for bringing over 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines into the country despite the global shortage.

Recent data from the Department of Health showed that over 68.6 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Of the total, only 13.6 million have so far received the booster shot. (PNA)