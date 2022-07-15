Gang leader linked to Dawlah Islamiya surrenders in Lanao del Sur

COTABATO CITY --- A confessed leader of a criminal gang linked to the Dawlah Islamiya surrendered to the police Thursday.

Col. Jibin Bongcayao, police director of Lanao del Sur, on Friday said the 55-year-old Ombay Bagumbung Hadjimalik turned in an M16 assault rifle before he promised to reform for good in a simple rite in Maguing town.

Hadjimalik yielded through the backchannel intercession of units under the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office and personnel of the Maguing Police Station.

Relatives of Hadjimalik and Maranao elders in towns in the first district of Lanao del Sur confirmed his leadership of a gang of thieves and extortionists that shared earnings with the Dawlah Islamiya.

The Dawlah Islamiya, a terror group operating in the fashion of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, is blamed for deadly bombings in central Mindanao since 2018.

Hadjimalik has promised to help the Lanao del Sur police locate his followers.

Bongcayao said they are expecting the surrender soon of more law offenders connected to the Dawlah Islamiya through the joint intercession of municipal police forces in Lanao del Sur and local officials.