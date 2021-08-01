GenSan remains to be leading in COVID-19 new infections daily at 72

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 1, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (139) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 27,885 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,565 (9.20%) are active cases, 24,416 (87.56%) recoveries and 899 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.