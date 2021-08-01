GenSan remains to be leading in COVID-19 new infections daily at 72
By:
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker
COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 1, 2021 (6:00pm)
TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES
ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (139) NEW RECOVERIES
THREE (3) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS
One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato
One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat
Overall, there are a total of 27,885 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,565 (9.20%) are active cases, 24,416 (87.56%) recoveries and 899 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.