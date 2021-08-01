  Sunday Aug, 01 2021 10:51:31 PM

GenSan remains to be leading in COVID-19 new infections daily at 72

HEALTH • 19:15 PM Sun Aug 1, 2021
By: 
Edwin O. Fernandez / DOH-12 Covid 19 tracker

COTABATO CITY - Regional COVID-19 tracker as of August 1, 2021 (6:00pm)

TWO-HUNDRED-THIRTY-SIX (236) NEW CONFIRMED CASES

ONE-HUNDRED-THIRTY-NINE (139) NEW RECOVERIES

THREE (3) COVID-19 RELATED DEATHS

One (1) reported death from Matalam, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Tulunan, North Cotabato

One (1) reported death from Isulan, Sultan Kudarat

Overall, there are a total of 27,885 COVID-19 confirmed cases reported to DOH CHD SOCCSKSARGEN region. 2,565 (9.20%) are active cases, 24,416 (87.56%) recoveries and 899 (3.22%) COVID-19 related deaths.

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FRICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 1 2021 6:00 PM GENERAL SANTOSCIT NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE 72 ALAMADA 2 ARAKAN KIDAPAWAN CITY 3 25 LIBUNGAN 2 MAKILALA 18 PIGCAWAYAN TULUNAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 2 18 ALABEL 3 KIAMBA 11 MAASIM 8 MAITUM 3 MALAPATAN 1 MALUNGON 13 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center Health (Pag of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic of Philippines Department Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW CONFIRMED CASES AS OF AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY 5 LAKESEBU 7 1 POLOMOLOK 5 TAMPAKAN 1 T'BOLI TUPI 3 SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 18 BAGUMBAYAN 1 KALAMANSIG LEBAK TACURONG CITY 1 2 11 REGION XII 236 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic the Philippines epartment Health Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 2021 6:00 PM PROVINCE/CITY GENERAL SANTOS CITY NORTH COTABATO PROVINCE COVID-19 NEW RECOVERIES 18 CARMEN KIDAPAWAN CITY 2 18 LIBUNGAN MATALAM 7 PIGCAWAYAN SARANGANI PROVINCE 7 KIAMBA 23 MAASIM 1 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center H (Page of2) 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

May be an image of text that says 'Republic Philippines Department fHealth Center for Health Development SOCCSKSARGEN Region FICE REGION XII COVID-19 TRACKER FOR NEW RECOVERIES AS AUGUST 1, 2021 6:00 PM SOUTH COTABATO PROVINCE BANGA KORONADAL CITY NORALA 3 15 2 POLOMOLOK 3 TAMPAKAN 2 TUPI SULTAN KUDARAT PROVINCE 13 BAGUMBAYAN COLUMBIO 1 2 LAMBAYONG LEBAK 3 2 PRESIDENT QUIRINO 2 TACURONG CITY REGION XII 11 139 f Development Soccsksargen Region DOH Center for Health (Page2o 0915-783-9367 0919-903-8789 (064)-557-4916'

 

