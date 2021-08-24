GenSan reports rising HIV cases among younger individuals

GENERAL SANTOS CITY – Health personnel here have raised concern over the increasing number of human immunodeficiency virus/acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (HIV/AIDS) cases among younger individuals.

Zyrnx John Octavio, HIV/AIDS Core Team (HACT) nurse and HIV counselor of the City Health Office (CHO), said Monday such trend was based on the detected cases among local residents since last year.

He said the youngest person living with HIV in the city so far is a 16-year-old male, who is currently undergoing antiretroviral therapy (ART) through the city’s Social Hygiene Clinic.

“Our cases are getting younger and this is really a concern for us right now,” he said in an interview.

Citing their assessment, Octavio said among factors influencing the spread of HIV/AIDS is the “easy access” by young people to social media, including dating applications.

Another is the lack of awareness among young people on various sexual risks and the practice of safe sex, he said.

Last year, he said 30 individuals came out positive of HIV from the 315 who volunteered to undergo testing through the clinic.