Gen.Tagum sacks GenSan chiefs of police for neglect of duty

GEN SANTOS CITY – Three (3) Chief Of Police of General Santos City Provincial Office (GSCPO) lost their positions as station commander last Thursday night, November 18, 2021, following a surprise visit by the region’s top cop.

PBGEN ALEXANDER C TAGUM, Regional Director immediately ordered the relief of 3 Chiefs Of Police after being caught remiss from duties by the recent surprise inspection due to their absence on duty and lack of police personnel on duty.

They were identified as PMAJ ROMMEL P CONSTANTINO of Police Station 1, PMAJ YOL S HILADO of Police Station 3 and PCAPT ABDULSALAM M MAMALINTA of Police Station 4 who were all reassigned to their new assignments.

He also warned the other station commanders that he will continue to conduct surprise inspections in the future to ensure that they are doing their responsibilities as leaders to their respective offices.

“We do not condone this act of irresponsibility within the organization. As the Regional Director of this PRO, we must provide quality service to the public and always make sure that every policemen are doing their corresponding task while on duty for this is our way of returning the public’s trust and confidence to the police” PBGEN said.