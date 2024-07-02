Girl earns engineering degree through BARMM gov’t scholarship grant

COTABATO CITY – A farmer in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has lauded a government program that helped his daughter complete her college degree.

On July 2, Mhads Motalib, a rice and corn farmer Barangay Dungguan, Nabalawag, Special Geographic Area (SGA), admitted that he could not hide his excitement when he saw his daughter Darwisa marched toward the stage during the commencement exercises in the University of Southern Mindanao (USM) in Kabacan, North Cotabato last June.

Nabalawag is one of the eight newly created towns in BARMM-SGA.

Motalib lauded the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD-BARMM) for providing financial assistance to his daughter during the pandemic when earning was hard.

Darwisa was among the indigent students in the Bangsamoro region who were recipients of “Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan tungo sa Karunungan (ABaKa)” program of MSSD.

Darwisa’s journey was among the thousands of success stories of poor but deserving students getting through college via government scholarship program.

Darwisa completed her Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering at USM-Kabacan.

“This scholarship grant was a huge help for me who have three children all studying in college,” Motalib said. “Without this program, I would not have supported my child to achieve her dreams.”

To MSSD, Motalib said: “I hope more students belonging to indigent families will get help from you.”