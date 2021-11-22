Go calls for Pinoys to seek medical aid thru Malasakit Centers, helps 3k people in Iligan, Lanao Norte 

ILIGAN CITY - Senator Christopher “Bong” Go reminded Filipinos that they may avail of medical assistance from the government in a video message during a series of aid distributions in Iligan City and Baroy, Lanao del Norte from November 17 to 19.

Go urged the public to avail of the services of the Malasakit Centers, as they provide a streamlined application process for medical assistance from the Department of Health, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Philippine Health Insurance Corporation and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

“Lapitan niyo lang ang Malasakit Center sa Gregorio T. Lluch Memorial Hospital dito sa Iligan City o Kapatagan Provincial Hospital kung kailangan niyo ng tulong pinansyal para sa inyong pagpapagamot. Ano nga ba ang kwalipikasyon ng center? Basta Pilipino, poor at indigent patient ka, qualified ka. Inyo ito, walang pinipili ang Malasakit Center," reassured Go.

The distributions were conducted in batches at the public plaza in Iligan City and Lanao del Norte National Comprehensive High School in Baroy, in compliance with required health and safety protocols.

The senator's staff handed out meals and masks to a total of 2,897 beneficiaries, consisting of senior citizens, farmers, padyak drivers and members of the Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association. They also gave away bicycles for commuting to work and computer tablets for children's use in their blended learning activities.

In a separate distribution, personnel from DSWD provided financial aid under its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation program. The Department of Trade and Industry and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority also conducted assessments of potential beneficiaries for their livelihood and scholarship programs, respectively.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go called on the public to get their COVID-19 shots once eligible and help the country achieve herd immunity by 2022. He reiterated his appeal to the government to provide vaccinated members of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program with cash incentives to help accelerate the vaccine drive.

"Hinihikayat ko ang lahat na magpabakuna lalo na’t bukas na ang programa sa general population. Nasa datos naman na kung sino ang positibo at grabe ‘yung sintomas ay kadalasan sila ‘yung mga hindi pa bakunado,” said Go.

“Kaya ipakita natin ang malasakit sa ating kapwa at magpa-schedule na sa pinakamalapit ninyong vaccination site. Huwag kayong matakot sa bakuna dahil ito ang tanging solusyon para unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay,” he encouraged.

In the end, Go expressed his gratitude to Governor Imelda Dimaporo, Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia, Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz, Baroy Councilor Edwin Ong I and other local officials for supporting their constituents amid the ongoing crisis.

He vowed to continue aiding the province's recovery from the adverse public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis by supporting various infrastructure development initiatives in his capacity as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Go had previously supported the provision of new medical equipment for the Gregorio T. Lluch Hospital; construction of a multi-purpose building in Iligan City; and improvement of the evacuation center and installation of solar street lights in Baroy.

Other initiatives he supported include the construction of farm-to-market roads in Magsaysay, Bacolod and Lala; rehabilitation of a road in Munai; purchase of an ambulance unit in Kapatagan; construction of flood control and drainage structures in Lala; rehabilitation of public markets in Magsaysay; and construction of multi-purpose buildings in Kauswagan, Nunungan, Pantao Ragat, Pantar, Salvador, Tangcal and Tubod.

On November 9 and 10, the senator’s team, in partnership with relevant agencies, conducted a similar effort for 515 food delivery riders in Iligan City.