Go formally drops out of presidential race, Duterte backs out of senatorial race

MANILA – Exactly two weeks after announcing that he is pulling out of the presidential race, Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go has officially withdrawn his candidacy at the Commission on Elections (Comelec) office in Manila Tuesday morning.

At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, President Rodrigo Duterte showed up at Comelec office and withdrew his certificate of candidacy for senator in next year's elections.

This was confirmed by Commission on Elections spokesperson James Jimenez said on Tuesday afternoon. -ed)

Without fanfare, Go personally submitted his statement of withdrawal before the poll body's Law Department. The document was received at 10:46 a.m., Comelec records show.

“I am no longer in this race to run for the presidency in 2022, I spoke last November 30, I just waited a little while to let my supporters know that my heart and my mind really re-resisted to run as President,” Go said in an interview.

Go, who went on his own to the Comelec office, said he felt that it was the right time to file his withdrawal. Not even his party, the PDP-Laban, knew that he was filing the withdrawal Tuesday.

“No one knows. Because if I let them know, many will know,” the senator said.

“I'm just looking for the right time. Honestly, I was the only one who came here, I just took a taxi. My security and driver, I didn't inform them that I was going here,” he said.

Asked who among the presidential contenders he will support in the May 9, 2022 polls, Go said someone who can continue the programs of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The President and I will talk about it on who can continue the good programs started by President Duterte, Build, Build, Build program, help the poor, that's what the President and I will support," he said.

Last month, Go announced his withdrawal from the May 2022 polls. He is the standard bearer of the ruling party.

To recall, he originally filed his COC for vice president. But on November 13, he withdrew his first COC and filed a new one seeking for the highest post in the country, substituting Senator Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa. (PNA)