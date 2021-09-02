Go hits back at critics, calls for fairness and respect from senators

DAVAO CITY -- After his colleagues questioned the qualifications of appointed officials of the Duterte administration, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized that President Rodrigo Duterte has the prerogative being the appointing authority as provided by law.

In a privilege speech, Go cited President Duterte who, during his Talk to the People address on Tuesday morning, said that he has the authority to appoint individuals he put trust into government positions.

“It is the President’s prerogative who to appoint in his office and in his administration. Kung gusto mong makialam sa appointments, maging Pangulo ka po,” said Go, without naming the senator.

"Why question the appointing authority when his right to do so was given to him by the Constitution? If you have reservations on the qualifications of people in the government, question it before the proper courts. Or if you want to change the qualifications, pass a law to favor what you want," he added.

While merit is important in appointing officials, Go said that trust is equally considered by the appointing authority.

He went on to say that just because some appointees of the President are from Davao should not be an issue because he has the authority to install people he thinks are capable to lead these offices.

"Bakit issue na ngayon na puro taga-Davao ang naa-appoint? Ano pong masama doon kung sila ang pinagkakatiwalaan ng Pangulo? Ano tingin nyo sa Pangulo, hindi marunong kumilatis? Personal choice niya po 'yan. Hindi porke’t abogado niya, eh tao ko na. Abogado niya po 'yan noon pa," said Go. (Ferdinandh Cabrera)