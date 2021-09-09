Go: Let SRA "inclusive" to all health care workers

Acknowledging that almost all healthcare workers may be considered exposed to the threats of COVID-19, Bong Go calls for more efficient and ‘inclusive’ provision of Special Risk Allowance

Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Health Christopher “Bong” Go appealed to the Department of Health to study the possibility of expanding the provision of the Special Risk Allowance to all health workers who are serving in health facilities during the COVID-19 crisis.

In an interview, Go reminded the DOH to ensure that health workers are sufficiently supported at this time by taking the necessary steps to address any impediment that may prevent the timely release of the SRA and other related forms of support.

“Para sa akin, pag-aralan nating mabuti. I am appealing to the DOH na pag-aralan ng mabuti. Bigyan natin ng importansya itong health workers, ma-pribado man o pampublikong ospital, dahil sila ang isinabak natin sa giyerang ito. Ang COVID-19 ang kalaban at buhay ng mga health workers ang nakataya dito,” emphasized Go.

The Senator explained that the Bayanihan 2 Act limits the provision of the SRA to health workers who are in ‘direct contact with COVID-19 patients’. He, however, argued that given the number of cases being catered to in hospitals and health facilities, almost all health workers can fall within the scope of the definition.

“Ang posisyon ng DOH ay baka maabuso ang SRA kaya dapat ‘yung mga exposed lang sa COVID-19 ang dapat bigyan. Ako naman, mahirap i-determine kung sino ang exposed dahil buti sana kung nakikita natin itong kalaban, itong COVID-19,” continued Go.

“’Pagdating mo sa ospital, ‘di mo naman masasabi. Once nasa loob ka na, prone at maituturing na exposed ka na rin. Hindi mo masabi na walang virus sa dinaanan mong floor dahil dito lang ang virus kasi hindi nga natin nakikita ang kalaban,” he added.

The DOH disclosed that it initially proposed to the DBM a total of P50.4 billion for 365,000 public and private health workers and their COVID-19 special risk allowance, hazard pay, transport, insurance, accommodation or meals for a period of 12 months. In particular, SRA has a funding requirement amounting to P18.03 billion or P1.5 billion per month for a total of 300,500 health workers.