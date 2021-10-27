Go says VP bid continues, vows support for Mayor Sara

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go continues to dispel rumors that he is clearing the way for another candidate to run in the 2022 elections, stressing that he is committed in his decision to seek the vice presidency.

During an interview right after the launch of the 145th Malasakit Center in the country at the Philippine National Police General Hospital in Quezon City on Monday, October 25, Go was asked if a substitution for another candidate would be possible.

While the senator said that the subject is a matter for his party, PDP-Laban, to determine, Go emphasized that he is 100 percent committed to running for the vice presidency.

“Mayro’n po akong partido. So, ibig sabihin, hindi po ako makakadesisyon ng ako lang... hindi na nga tumakbo si Pangulong Duterte and it was the party's decision na tumakbo po ako bilang Bise Presidente. At desisyon po ‘yon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at iginagalang ko po ‘yon that is why I accepted the challenge,” said Go. “So, depende na po ‘yon sa partido. Ako naman po ay 100 percent na po akong tatakbo… isa po akong public servant at ako po’y (nag-file na ng candidacy),” he added.

Earlier, Go said that President Rodrigo Duterte’s plan to retire from politics prompted him to take on the challenge to run for vice president.

He added that the ruling party, PDP-Laban, has been preparing for the elections and that someone must step forward for the party and the whole administration to continue its programs and pursue further the positive change that Duterte has started.

Meanwhile, when asked about Mayor Sara Duterte's recent separate meetings with presidential aspirants Bongbong Marcos and Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa, Go indicated that it is the prerogative of the younger Duterte and her party, Hugpong ng Pagbabago, to meet with key leaders and possibly support certain candidates in the elections.

“Prerogative naman po ‘yan ni Mayor Sara kung sino ‘yung gusto n’yang kausapin at nirerespeto natin ‘yon. That’s part of our democratic process at mayro’n po siyang partido. Kami rin po mayro’n din kaming partido, ‘yung PDP-Laban, at nirerespeto namin ang isa’t isa,” said Go.

“So malaking bagay po ‘yon kung ano po ‘yung tulong na maibibigay ni Mayor Inday Sara Duterte at ng Hugpong ng Pagbabago sa isang kandidato, malaking bagay po ‘yon at atin po ‘yung nirerespeto. Part po ‘yon ng ating democratic process,” he added.

Go further said that if the mayor of Davao City had decided to run for president, he would have given her his complete support. He did emphasize, though, that he respects her decision not to run for president.

“Ginagalang ko po ang desisyon at pahayag ni Mayor Inday Sara Duterte at sabi ko naman po noon pa, noon pa from the very start kapag tumakbo po si Mayor Sara Duterte bilang pangulo, full support po ako at ikakampanya ko po. ‘Yon po ‘yung sinabi ko noon at pangako ko po ‘yan kay Mayor Inday Sara,” said Go.

“Hindi lang po kay Mayor Inday Sara, siyempre sa pamilya, malaking utang na loob ko po sa pamilya Duterte. So, kung tatakbo po siyang pangulo, full support po ako kay Mayor Inday Sara Duterte. Pero nirerespeto ko po ang kanyang desisyon na hindi po tumakbo bilang pangulo,” he ended.