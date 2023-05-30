Gov. Adiong lauds PRO-BAR for prompt deployment of combat-ready cops to Marogong

MARAWI CITY - Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Adiong, Jr. told reporters Tuesday he is thankful to Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, director of PRO-BAR, for personally supervising Monday’s positioning of more policemen in Marogong, where thousands of residents evacuated to other towns, fearing an attack by members of the local terrorist group.

The Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region has deployed combat-ready policemen in strategic spots in Marogong town in Lanao del Sur that the Dawlah Islamiya has threatened to attack.

The outlawed Dawlah Islamiya warned to intrude into the town proper of Marogong last week via text messages and Facebook posts following the the arrest of its members in a series of police anti-crime operations in Lanao del Sur.

More than 20 Dawlah Islamiya members also fell in anti-narcotics operations in the province in recent months, now detained and are being prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

“Our Provincial Peace and Order Council, the Lanao del Sur Provincial Police Office, the PRO-BAR and the 103rd Infantry Brigade of the Philippine Army are cooperating in addressing the Marogong security issue,” Adiong said.

Adiong earlier said his office and local officials in Marogong are together reaching out to hundreds of Maranao families that fled to Lanao del Sur’s Binidayan, Tubaran, Bayang, Masiu, Malabang, Balabagan, Calanogas, Bacolod-Kalawi and Lumbatan towns after local terrorists have warned to attack their barangays if authorities will not set free their companions detained for various offenses.

A number of families from Marogong have relocated to Marawi City where they have relatives who can temporarily provide them shelter and food.

Nobleza said Tuesday a platoon from PRO-BAR’s Regional Mobile Force Battalion and personnel of the Lanao del Sur Provincial Mobile Company are now positioned around the town proper of Marogong as part of their preparations for any Dawlah Islamiya incursion.

He said a company-size contingent from the Army’s 32nd IB had also been deployed in different barangays in the municipality.

“Contrary to what these terrorists are spreading around via text messages and social media, the PRO-BAR and counterparts in the Philippine Army and the administration of Gov. Adiong are on top of the situation. We are in full control,” Nobleza said.