Gov’t forces disarm anti-personnel explosives in NoCot

Local News • 05:45 AM Tue Nov 24, 2020
Edwin O. Fernandez
The anti-personnel mine found by soldiers in Pikit, North Cotabato.

COTABATO CITY – Government forces disarmed Monday two anti-personnel mines (APM) believed intended for soldiers conducting road security in Pikit, North Cotabato.

A member of Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary (CAA) found the APM around 11:30 am in Sitio Dasulong, Barangay Ginatilan, said Major General Juvymax R. Uy, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division.

Soldiers from the Army’s 90th Infantry Battalion quickly cordoned off the area and re-routed traffic to ensure civilian safety, Uy said.

Around noon, Uy said soldiers also discovered a secondary APM about eight meters from the primary explosive.

Among those recovered were one round 60mm mortar, one round 81mm mortar, two mobile phone operated trigger controls, two 9-volt batteries, and assorted electric wires, the Army official said.

The 35th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team arrived and subsequently disposed of the two APMs, Uy said.

“Government forces will continue its hunt for the terror groups, particularly the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in North Cotabato and the nearby provinces, to prevent them from conducting atrocities and bombing attacks,” Uy, also head of Joint Task Force Central, said. 

