Gov’t gears up  MILF camps transformation

Mindanao Peace Process • 08:00 AM Fri Dec 16, 2022
By: 
NASH B. MAULANA
Engr. Zamzamin Ampatuan, CESO I, DA Undersecretary for Regulations and Infrastructure, speaking during the inter-agency meeting in Pasay City. (courtesy Engr. Zam Ampatuan)

The Department of Agriculture sets its role in the Government Peace Implementing Panel in transforming erstwhile camps of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) into production hub.

Agriculture Undersecretary Zam Ampatuan CESO I said strategies to achieve this goal have been drawn and were discussed in an interagency meeting at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City on December 14, 2022.

The Government of the Philippines (GPH) Peace Implementing Panel is chaired by Cesar Yano who along with Undersecretary Ampatuan, a panel member, attended the meeting.

Ampatuan said a DA meeting on December 13 took up to explore the potentials of Abaca production in areas around MILF camps.

Yano hosted the December 14 meeting which was attended by BARMM Minister Akmad Brahim of the Ministry of the Environment, Natural Resources and Energy (MENRE) as well as representatives of the Department of the Environment and Natural Resources, National Housing Authority, Land Registration Authority, National Mapping and Resource Information Authority (NAMRIA), National Commission on Indigenous Pilipinos (NCIP), the BARMM Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform (MAFAR), and the Joint Task Force on Camp Transformation (TFCT-GPH) co-chaired by Bangsamoro Member of Parliament Engineer Baintan Adil Ampatuan and Executive Director Cesar De Mesa of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Reconciliation and Unity.

The meeting assessed the status of land classification and related issues pertinent to the camp transformation program for the 33 barangays in six MILF camps, particularly on abaca production and other agricultural ventures in said areas. Nash B. Maulana

