Gov’t pushes P80.6-B appropriation for BARMM dev’t in 2024

MANILA – The Marcos administration is proposing an allocation of P80.6 billion for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) to support its projects and programs in 2024, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) said Thursday.

Under the 2024 National Expenditure Program, around P70.5 billion of the proposed P80.6 billion will be used as the BARMM's Annual Block Grant; P5 billion will be tapped as Special Development Fund; and the remaining P5.1 billion will be allotted for the region’s shares in national taxes, fees and charges pursuant to Republic Act 11054.

DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said an allocation of P5.3 billion would be set aside for the extensive implementation of the PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn (PAMANA) Program which is focused on infrastructure development in various isolated and conflict-affected areas such as BARMM.

Pangandaman said the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity would oversee the implementation of the PAMANA Program.

“The PAMANA Program covers a provision of P5 billion specifically assigned for the establishment and enhancement of social infrastructure facilities,” she said.

Of the P5 billion, around P4.21 billion will be earmarked for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges; P569 million for the development of efficient water supply systems; P176 million for the establishment of secure evacuation centers; and P35 million for the construction of fish ports.

Pangandaman said an additional P10 million would be allocated for the creation and maintenance of effective flood control systems.

She added that about P5 million would be spent for the professional requirements of the BARMM community.

“In recognition of the Bangsamoro community's yet untapped vocational prowess and potential for skill development, the national government supports the establishment of a Section Level Unit under the Professional Regulations Commission Regional Office XII for the BARMM,” Pangandaman said.

“[The requirements] include applications for the primary registration of PRC licenses, renewals, registrations for professional examinations, requests for certifications and authentications, and administration of examinations,” she added.

Compensation for Marawi Siege victims

As part of the Marcos administration’s commitment to the continuous rehabilitation and rebuilding of Marawi, Pangandaman noted that around P1 billion would be allotted for the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Program.

Pangandaman said the initiative would enable the Marawi Compensation Board to deliver tax-exempt compensation to all eligible claimants who have suffered property and personal possession damage as a result of the 2017 Marawi Siege.

Pangandaman said the allotment of P80.6 billion for BARMM reaffirms President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s pledge to support the peace and advancement efforts in the region.

“We would always say that our Agenda for Prosperity aims for a promising future for the country where no Filipino is left behind. And by all, we mean all Filipinos, including Muslim Filipinos,” she said. “It is our hope that through this allocated budget, we will be able to continue to build on what we have accomplished.” (PNA)