Gov. Salliman condemns gas station bombing

LAMITAN CITY - Basilan Governor Jim Salliman has condemned in a strongest term possible the explosion that occurred around 6:47 tonight at a gas station in Lamitan City.

Except for a boy, who sustained minor injuries as he happened to pass by at the time of the explosion, no serious casualty nor damage has caused to the gas station.

Salliman has immediately instructed the security forces in the province to thoroughly investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Meanwhile, Mayor Oric Furigay has appealed to his constituents to stay calm and vigilant, stressing that the authorities are on top of the situation.

He urged the people to report immediately to the police or military any presence of suspicious individuals or baggage in their community.

Lamitan Chief of Police Lt. Col. Arlan Delumpines disclosed that an explosion occured 6:47 tonight at the gasoline station owned by the Mateo Family in Barangay Matibay, Lamitan.

He said the explosion partly damaged the cover of a fuel dispenser, and no other casualty except for the boy, who happened to pass by the area when the improvised bomb exploded.

Police recovered parts of the IED like the 9-volt battery, blasting caps and powder.

Extortion was believed as motive of the incident, where the gas station owner Bonjin Mateo has revealed that he received an extortion letter last month.