Gov. Salliman condemns murder of Basilan town poll exec

COTABATO CITY - Gov. Jim Salliman and police officials in Basilan agreed to cooperate in solving the brutal murder on July 19 of the election officer of Al-Barka municipality in the province.

He called on the Basilan Provincial Police Office to fuse ranks with the Isabela City police force to hasten efforts of identifying the people behind the brutal murder of Ruayna Sayyadi.

The governor, chairperson of the Basilan Peace and Order Council, condemned the incident Monday, July 20.

Salliman said his administration will flex its influence in helping the police identify the culprits.

Brig. Gen. Arthur Cabalona, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, said he has directed police units in Basilan to exhaust all means of putting closure to the incident.

Sayyadi was attacked by still unidentified men right in the premises of their satellite office in Barangay Doña Ramona in Isabela City in Basilan.

She died instantly from gunshot wounds.

The suspects had escaped even before responding policemen could reach the scene.

Sayyadi had served as election officer of Hadji Muhammad Ajul town in Basilan prior to her having been assigned to Al-Barka by the Commission on Elections.