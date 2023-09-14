  Thursday Sep, 14 2023 05:53:27 AM

Government troops seize P6.9-M shabu, arrest 2 in Marawi buy bust operation

BANGSAMORO NEWS UPDATES • 05:15 AM Thu Sep 14, 2023
By: 
PRO-BAR news release

May be an image of 7 people, slow loris and text

CAMP SK PENDATUN, Maguindanao Norte - Combined elements of Lanao del Sur Police Provincial Office, PDEA Lanao del Sur, Philippine Army, and Task Force Marawi have seized P6,970,000 worth of shabu and arrested two drug personalities during a buy bust operation at Hayfah Compound, Barangay Gadongan, Marawi City on September 12, 2023.

Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza, Bangsamoro Autonmous Region police regional director, identified the suspects as Rahib Solaiman Cayugan alias Mosep, male and a resident of Making, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte (Subject), Norain Anto Gunda, female and a resident of Pindolunan, Butig, and two at-large cohorts, Aripoden Kiram Ander, male and a resident of Tubod, Lanao del Norte, and Rania Musor Maca-angcos, female, all of legal age.

Cayugan and his female associate were promptly arrested after a joint tracker team conducted an intelligence-driven buy-bust operation in which a police poseur buyer successfully purchased 25 grams of Shabu amounting Php170,000.00 from the suspects.

However, upon sensing the presence of the troops, two other suspects in a gray metallic Hilux fled towards Brgy Timbangan, leaving the vehicle unattended as they evaded arrest on foot.

Additional evidence recovered from the subject's possession and control included 1,000 grams of Shabu worth P6,800,000.0, and 2 conveyance vehicles: a Toyota Fortuner in avant garde bronze with key ORCR and a Toyota Hilux in gray metallic with license plate NFL 8604.

In the presence of a media representative and the Chairman of Bgry Gadungan, Marawi City, an inventory and marking of the evidence was conducted at the crime scene.

Currently, the suspects and items of evidence are in the custody of the PDEA Lanao del Sur Police Office for filing of the appropriate cases.

Nobleza applauded the joint operatives' effective arrest of the target subject for violating RA 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"This success not only bolsters PRO BAR's fight against drug abuse and trafficking, but it also serves as a stern warning to the general public that those who partake in such activities put themselves and others at risk, and that those who are caught engaging in unlawful activity will face legal consequences," he said.

May be an image of 3 people, golf cart, jeep, car and text

