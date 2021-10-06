Governors support Sen. Bong Go’s candidacy for vice president

We, provincial governors, crossing party lines, support the candidacy for vice president of Sen. Bong Go and vow to campaign tirelessly for his election to the country’s second highest elective position.

As a long-time close aide to then Davao City mayor and now President Rodrigo Duterte, Sen. Bong Go has gained wide and valuable insights on and has had to confront problems relating to both local and national governance.

Such experience has prepared him adequately for elective public office - as senator and hopefully as vice president. Having come from the ranks of local public servants, we have no doubt that Bong Go understands the issues we face 24/7 in our respective provinces.

In the short period of only more than two years that he has been a senator, Bong Go has institutionalized the Malasakit Center, a project he and President Duterte started before the former presidential aide joined the Senate. Bong Go is the principal author of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

The senator from Mindanao has made affordable healthcare accessible to Filipinos through the Malasakit Center, which is a one-stop shop for medical and financial assistance several government agencies allocate for the sick, who now have to go to just one office instead of laboriously seeking help from one agency to another. There are now at least 138 Malasakit Centers in public hospitals throughout the country. These centers serve hundreds of sick poor Filipinos every day.

Bong Go recalls of how he thought of establishing the one-stop shop for medical and financial aid. “Sabi ko, bakit natin papahirapan ang ating kapwa Pilipino, eh sa totoo lang po, pera nila 'yan. Dapat po ibalik sa kanila sa pamamagitan ng mabilis, maayos at may malasakit na serbisyo.” That is the brand of service Filipinos can expect from him.

With our support, if he is elected vice president, Bong Go promises to continue President Duterte’s programs, particularly his campaign against illegal drugs, criminality and corruption. These are some of the problems we continue to face as local officials, despite the administration’s gains in stamping out such nefarious activities.

Senator Go also promises to pursue the President’s Build, Build, Build infrastructure program, which hastens economic development and provides jobs and incomes to our people in the country.

1. Gov. Ben Evardone - Eastern Samar 2. Gov. Edwin Ong - Northern Samar 3. Gov. Michael Tan - Samar (Western) 4. Gov. Dominic Petilla - Leyte 5. Gov. Damian Mercado - Southern Leyte 6. Gov. Roger Espina - Biliran 7. Gov. Dax Cua - Quirino 8. Gov Jim S Hataman Salliman - Basilan 9. Gov. Jose Alvarez - Palawan 10. Gov. Zaldy Villa - Siquijor 11. Gov. Imelda Dimaporo - Lanao del Norte 12. Gov. Edgar Tallado - Camarines Norte 13. Gov. Migz Villafuerte - Camarines Sur 14. Gov. Jose R Riano - Romblon 15. Gov. Dale B. Corvera - Agusan del Norte 16. Gov Jun Ebdane - Zambales 17. Gov. Bonz Dolor - Oriental Mindoro 18. Gov. Nancy Catamco - Province of Cotabato 19. Gov. Arthur Yap - Province of Bohol 20. Gov. Wilter Palma - Zamboanga Sibugay

21. Gov Melchor Diclas- Benguet 22. Gov Roberto Y. Uy - Zamboanga del Norte 23. Gov Oyie Umali Nueva Ecija 24. Gov. Gwen Garcia - Cebu 25. Gov. Noel Degamo - Negros Oriental 26. Gov. Jurdin Jesus M. Romualdo - Camiguin 27. Gov. Presby Velasco - Marinduque 28. Gov. Gerardo A. Noveras - Aurora Province 29. Gov. Francisco Emmanuel “Pacoy” R. Ortega III 30. Gov. Maria Jocelyn Valera Bernos - Abra 31. Gov. Hernilando Mandanas - Batangas

32. Gov. Bonz Dolor - Oriental Mindoro 33. Gov. Al Francis Bichara - Albay 34. Gov. Jose Riano- Romblon 35. Gov. Joven Miraflores - Aklan 36. Gov. Ayik Pimentel - Surigao del Sur 37. Gov. Vic Yu - Zamboanga del Sur 38. Gov Jurdin Jesus Romualdo - Camiguin 39. Gov. Sakor Tan - Sulu 40. Gov. Joseph Cua - Catanduanes 41. Gov. Frank Matugas -Surigao del Norte