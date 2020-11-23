Govt forces discover APM in North Cotabato town

CAMP Siongco, Maguindanao – Army troopers of Joint Task Force Central discovered an Anti-Personnel Mine (APM) while conducting route security in Pikit town of North Cotabato on November 20, 2020.

A CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA) found an APM at 11:30 in the morning, particularly in Sitio Dasulong, Barangay Ginatilan of the said municipality. Immediately the troops from 90th Infantry (BIGKIS LAHI) Battalion proceeded to the area to secure the vicinity.

Around 12:00 noon, the said troops discovered the secondary suspected Anti-Personnel Mine (APM) about eight meters from the primary suspected APM.

Among those recovered were one round 60mm Mortar, one round 81mm Mortar, two Command operated remote control, two 9 volts eveready battery and assorted electric wires. The 35th Explosive Ordnance Disposal EOD Team arrived and conducted area clearing and subsequently disrupted the primary and secondary APM.

Major General Juvymax R. Uy, Commander of 6th Infantry (KAMPILAN) Division and Joint Task Force Central lauded the alertness of the troops about the discovery of the said APM and its components that helped in the fight against terrorism in maintaining peace and order in North Cotabato.

“The Joint Task Force Central is in massive hunt for the terror groups particularly the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in North Cotabato and in the nearby provinces to prevent them from conducting atrocities and bombing attacks,” Maj. Gen. Uy said.