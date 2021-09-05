Granular lockdown up in Wao as 3 die due to COVID-19

COTABATO CITY – Three persons have died in a day due to complications brought about by COVID-19 infections in Wao, Lanao del Sur, the town disaster officer today said.

Francis Garcia, Wao municipal disaster risk reduction and management council (MDRRMC) action officer, said one of the three fatalities were buried while the two other fatalities were brought to Cagayan de Oro for cremation.

However, the two COVID fatalities were sent back to Wao after learning that the crematorium in Cagayan de Oro has shut down.

Workers of Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) in white Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) buried one of the three fatalities using a backhoe.

Garcia said the two will be immediately buried upon arrival from Cagayan de Oro.

“It was the first time that we have this high mortality rate,” Garcia said in an interview.

Since the pandemic started in March 2020, Garcia said only 10 persons have died due to COVID-19 in Wao. “But today, in just one day, we have three fatalities,” he said.

The IATF, using a vehicle with megaphone or public address system, roam around town to remind the public about the granular lockdown imposed in 16 of 26 village of Wao starting Sept. 5.

Garcia said Wao has more than 200 COVID-19 and that the isolation facility can no longer accept patients due to lack of beds.

As options, the IATF is recommending for home quarantine for patients with mild cases or asymptomatic.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), through the Rapid Emergency Action for Disaster Incidence (READi), has distributed 2,500 food packs and hygiene kits for residents of Wao affected by the granular lockdown.

Granular lockdown is being considered in Marawi City and the towns of Marantao and Ramain-Ditsain due to rising cased of COVID-19. (FC)