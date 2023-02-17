Grassroots innovation project launched to bridge gap in BARMM communities

COTABATO CITY — The mapping of Science and Technology intervention and the innovation for BARMM’s grassroots communities has started, following the turnover of the Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND) Program's Manual during the activity held on Feb. 13-14, 2023 in this city.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) received the program's manual from the Department of Science and Technology (DOST-XI) during the 2-day activity dubbed "SalikLakbay Solutions Mapping Trainer's Training and Immersion".

The SalikLakbay—a combination of two Filipino words such as the Saliksik (to explore or research) and the Lakbay (to journey)— is a collaborative journey of solutions mapping in grassroots communities around the country.

According to MOST Minister Engr. Aida Silongan, the GRIND Program is not just about providing technological solutions, but also about empowering communities to drive their development.

“Last Dec. 2022, the MOST, as the implementing agency, signed a tripartite MOA with DOST and the National Research Council of the Philippines for the project Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development (GRIND), bringing science and technology closer to the margins," Silongan said.

“By working together, we can help support the innovative ideas of the communities and bring them to the market, providing them with tools they need to achieve economic stability and growth," she added.

The Minister added that through the built partnerships, the Government of the Day can work together to support the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, the Philippine Development Plan, the Bangsamoro Development Plan, the Chief Minister’s 12-Point Priority Agenda, and the Philippine Innovation Act.

Meanwhile, DOST Undersecretary for Regional Operations USec. Sancho Mabborang, in a virtual message, mentioned, "we have identified this program as part of our endeavor toward secure technologies so that we can achieve the new direction of our regional operation and sustainable communities.”

Also present at the event was GRIND Ambassador Kyle Douglas Jennermann a.k.a “Kulas”, a Canadian vlogger known for his ‘BecomingFilipino’ Youtube channel.

"It is very exciting for me to see the diversity, unique knowledge, and diverse experience of the people outside and inside the BARMM," Jennermann shared.

"Together, we bridge the gap into empowering people to see the positive innovations that the communities are doing here in BARMM," he added.

Dir. Diane Maharjan Exec. Director, National Innovation Council Secretariat, NEDA, Dr. Anthony Sales, CESO III, Reg’l. Dir. DOST XI, Dr. Kenneth Barroga Assistant RD DOST-XI, and Dir. Nasrudin Buisan Director II-Research and Development Services were also present at the event. (Majid Nur /BIO)