Grenade blast hurt child, parents in Kabacan

KABACAN, North Cotabato - Three persons, including a 6 year old child, were seriously hurt when a fragmentation grenade went off inside a house in Barangay Kayaga here before dawn Sunday.

Lt. Col. Maxim Peralta, Kabacan municipal police station chief, said the balst occurred at about 1 a.m. that injured Wadzere Salasal, 48, his wife Norma, 50 and 6-year-old daughter Amanie.

Peralta said the victims were fast asleep inside ther store cum house in Sitio Lumayong, Barnagay Kayaga, Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Police found components of MK 2 fragmentation grenade at the blast site.

Motive remained unknown as of posting.