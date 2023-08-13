  Sunday Aug, 13 2023 06:00:10 PM

Grenade blast hurt child, parents in Kabacan

Local News • 16:00 PM Sun Aug 13, 2023
Ali MT Sam /volunteer

KABACAN, North Cotabato - Three persons, including a 6 year old child, were seriously hurt when a fragmentation grenade went off inside a house in Barangay Kayaga here before dawn Sunday.

Lt. Col. Maxim Peralta, Kabacan municipal police station chief, said the balst occurred at about 1 a.m. that injured Wadzere Salasal, 48, his wife Norma, 50 and 6-year-old daughter Amanie.

Peralta said the victims were fast asleep inside ther store cum house in Sitio Lumayong, Barnagay Kayaga, Kabacan, North Cotabato.

Police found components of MK 2 fragmentation grenade at the blast site. 

Motive remained unknown as of posting.

 

