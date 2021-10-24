Grenade blast rocks Army detachment in Maguindanao as Rep. Mangudadatu convoy passes by

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Suspected terror group operating in Maguindanao launched grenade attck toward an Army detachment in Barangay Macasampen, Guindulungan, Maguindanao Saturday night amid heavy down pour.

The explosion hit an area near an Army detachment in Sito Pansol at about 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang Jr. confirmed they heard a loud explosion.

Task Force Central Spokesperson Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar said terror group has launched an attack on their army detachment in the area by throwing a hand grenade.

But Maguindanao police recorded the incident as an IED explosion.

Coincidentally, the long convoy of Maguindanao 1st District Representative Esmael Toto Mangudadatu was halted by the said incident.

More than 10 of cars from his 30-car convoy were forced to stop while post blast operation was conducted.

Representative Mangudadatu said his convoy of 30 vehicles had just passed by the detachment when the blast occurred.

Nobody was hurt.

Investigation is still ongoing.