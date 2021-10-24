  Sunday Oct, 24 2021 05:33:18 PM

Grenade blast rocks Army detachment in Maguindanao as Rep. Mangudadatu convoy passes by

Local News • 07:15 AM Sun Oct 24, 2021
91
By: 
FERDINANDH CABRERA
Near blast site in Guindulungan, Maguindanao (FC)

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Suspected terror group operating in Maguindanao launched grenade attck toward an Army detachment in Barangay Macasampen, Guindulungan, Maguindanao Saturday night amid heavy down pour.

The explosion hit an area near an Army detachment in Sito Pansol at about 6:30 p.m.

Mayor Midpantao Midtimbang Jr. confirmed they heard a loud explosion.

Task Force Central Spokesperson Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar said terror group has launched an attack on their army detachment in the area by throwing a hand grenade.

But Maguindanao police recorded the incident as an IED explosion.

Coincidentally, the long convoy of Maguindanao 1st District Representative Esmael Toto Mangudadatu was halted by the said incident.

More than 10 of cars from his 30-car convoy were forced to stop while post blast operation was conducted.

Representative Mangudadatu said his convoy of 30 vehicles had just passed by the detachment when the blast occurred.

Nobody was hurt.

Investigation is still ongoing. 

NDBC NEWS TIMELINE

NDBC NEWS RECOMMENDS

Jesus destroyed death and brought life to light through the Gospel

Reading I Jer 31:7-9 Thus says the LORD: Shout with joy for Jacob, exult at the head of the nations; proclaim your praise and say: The LORD has...

Grenade blast rocks Army detachment in Maguindanao as Rep. Mangudadatu convoy passes by

CAMP SIONGCO, Maguindanao - Suspected terror group operating in Maguindanao launched grenade attck toward an Army detachment in Barangay Macasampen,...

86 LGOOs finish 2-year work-related training

COTABATO CITY --- A group of local government operations officers graduated Friday from a two-year schooling related to their functions focused...

Highway crash: Montero vs. passenger van sa Tantangan, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY - Tinatayang may walo hanggang 10 katao ang nasaktan matapos na magsalpukan ang isnag Mitsubishi Montero at pampasaherong van sa Sitio...

CCTV image ng salpukan ng Montero at Hi-Ace van sa Tantangan, South Cotabato

KORONADAL CITY -- CCTV image ng salpukan ng Mitsubishi Montero at Toyota Hi-Ace van sa National Highway ng Tantanga, South Cotabato kaninang hapon...