Grenade blast rocks premises of Carmen police station

Peace and Order
By: 
John M. Unson

COTABATO CITY --- Two men riding a motorcycle together set off a grenade near the entrance to the municipal police station in Carmen town in Cotabato late Thursday, causing panic among residents.

In a statement Friday, the Carmen municipal police said no one was hurt in the explosion but the bombing sent people around running for their lives.

Probers are still trying to identify the bombers, who immediately sped away after one of them hurled the fragmentation grenade near the entrance to the police station.

Intelligence agents from the Army’s 602nd Infantry Brigade based in Barangay Kibenes, Carmen are helping the local police locate the culprits. 

